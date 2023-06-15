Gov. Tony Evers says he won't sign 'science of reading' literacy bill without changes
The bill promises to shift Wisconsin’s youngest elementary students toward a phonics-oriented “science of reading” curriculum.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
As battles over Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline grind on, tribes fear Great Lakes, treaty...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM
Activists say that the Line 5 pipeline is a great threat to the Great Lakes. They are now calling on the Biden administration to shut it down.
-
Gov. Tony Evers says he won't sign 'science of reading' literacy bill without changes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM
The bill promises to shift Wisconsin's youngest elementary students toward a phonics-oriented "science of reading" curriculum.
-
Construction worker critically injured at Lambeau Field, taken to hospital
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2023 at 9:17 PM
Crews inside Lambeau Field this summer are replacing the two large video boards and renovating concessions stands throughout the stadium.
-
Republicans escalate rift with Evers on UW System funding, saying a $32M cut could 'go...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM
Republicans are pushing to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the UW System, calling them wasteful and divisive.
-
Legislature passes bill aimed at averting Milwaukee financial crisis, lifting aid to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 7:18 PM
The bill boosts funding to local governments and includes a series of policy provisions aimed at Milwaukee and communities across the state.
-
Shared revenue deal approved by Wisconsin Legislature
by Bob Hague on June 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM
Both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature on Wednesday approved an historic compromise to overhaul state funding for local governments. The shared revenue bill will provide an additional $275 million to counties and municipalities. It’s now […]
-
WWII re-enactments draw dozens in Nazi uniforms — and one Jewish educator working to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM
At a time when antisemitism is rising, the stakes of remembering the Holocaust and its central role in Nazi Germany are high.
-
Unemployment claims in Wisconsin increased last week
by Marshfield News-Herald on June 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM
Here's a look at how weekly unemployment claims changed in Wisconsin last week compared with the week prior.
-
Chute, Betty E. Age 100 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.