Gov. Tony Evers removes Scott Walker's appointees as legislators seek to reinstate lame-duck laws
Gov. Tony Evers withdrew 82 appointments by his predecessor Friday as Republican lawmakers raced to an appeals court to try to reinstate lame-duck laws meant to curb the power of the Democratic governor.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Taxpayers to spend up to $100,000 for attorneys even if effort to join abortion lawsuit fa...9 hours ago
- State Appeals Court in Wausau responds to request for stay in lame duck laws case10 hours ago
- Governor Evers, Republicans spar over lame duck laws10 hours ago
- Gov. Tony Evers removes Scott Walker's appointees as legislators seek to reinstate la...10 hours ago
- Judge finds enough evidence to send Wausau sitter to trial for homicide of 2-month-old boy10 hours ago
- Bitter beer battle brews in Madison courtroom between Miller and Budweiser16 hours ago
- Court Enters Not Guilty Plea On Behalf Of Suspect In Casino Parking Lot Killing18 hours ago
- Evers Needs More Time To Decide How To Use Judge’s Ruling18 hours ago
- Royall School District18 hours ago
- WPS Farm Show Begins Next Week in Oshkosh21 hours ago
- Dane County Tops State in Corn Production, Rock Co. in Soybeans21 hours ago
- WTCS Board Recognizes Partnership with Sargento21 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.