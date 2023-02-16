Gov. Tony Evers released his state budget Wednesday. Here are seven key takeaways
The Democratic governor’s 2023-25 state budget sets up a battle with Republican legislators who want to enact bigger tax cuts and spend less.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Tony Evers proposes 12 weeks of paid family leave for public and private sector workers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 2:52 AM
Evers said the spending levels in the budget plan reflect the opportunity a record $7.1 billion budget surplus presents to the state.
Record-setting sturgeon speared on Valentine's Day on Lake Winnebago despite warm...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM
The DNR reported James Gishkowsky speared the seventh largest sturgeon ever caught in the Lake Winnebago system.
How a Wisconsin non-profit found itself unwittingly involved in the Supreme Court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM
A mailer critical of Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow says it's paid for by a group with a name similar to a Wisconsin nonprofit.
Sun Badger, a multi-state residential solar company, suddenly shut down leaving...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM
Sun Badger Solar, a 5-year-old solar installer with operations in four states suddently ceased work on customers projects and furoughed its staff.
Taylor Schabusiness attacks lawyer in Brown County courtroom; she is charged with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 15, 2023 at 6:31 PM
Taylor Schabusiness, facing a first-degree homicide charge, attacks attorney Quinn Jolly as lawyers, judge were scheduling a postponement of the case.
Green Bay woman accused of killing, beheading her friend attacks her attorney
by Associated Press on February 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM
Taylor Schabusiness, charged in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022, attacks her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County court Tuesday in Green Bay.
Moravek, Vivian M. Age 81 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM
Randall, Gladys P. Age 82 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM
