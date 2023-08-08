Gov. Tony Evers proposes $1 billion for child care, workforce despite Republican lawmakers already denying similar plans
Republicans already rejected Gov. Evers’ proposals and are likely to do so again, but the Democratic governor is hopeful this time will be different.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Gov. Tony Evers proposes $1 billion for child care, workforce despite Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM
Republicans already rejected Gov. Evers' proposals and are likely to do so again, but the Democratic governor is hopeful this time will be different.
-
Indian food, EV chargers included in downtown Green Bay plan; gas station raises concerns
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM
A $4 million redevelopment plan for vacant Bank Mutual building includes an Indian restaurant and BP convenience store. The City Council has concerns.
-
Green Bay police worry a crowd is 'stressing the bear out' as they work to remove it from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM
Police are asking the public to avoid the area "as it's starting to cause a public safety issue," said Public Information Officer Jennifer Gonzalez.
-
HS Football Preview – 2023 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM
-
Bear in tree finally leaves Green Bay neighborhood late Monday night
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM
The bear is now "hopefully back in nature," said Public Information Officer Jennifer Gonzalez with the Green Bay Police Department.
-
Semitruck pulls, spectacular animals and more: Here's what to know for the Door County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM
The 152nd annual fair runs Aug. 9 to 13 with animal exhibits and shows, carnival games and rides and a truck and tractor pull as a new grandstand show.
-
Dutch elm disease came first. Then emerald ash borer. Now, an urgent push is on to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Dutch elm disease has wiped out the majority of adult elm trees growing along the Mississippi River, robbing them of their role.
-
What will Popple River, Wisconsin's second-smallest town, do with a 5,000% increase in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Some of Wisconsin's smallest communities were big winners in the state's revamped system for sending state revenue back to municipalities and counties.
-
Former graduate returns as Southern Door School District interim superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2023 at 2:41 AM
Southern Door School District's new interim superintendent is a former graduate of the district.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.