Gov. Tony Evers issues order banning TikTok on most state-issued devices
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM
The TikTok mandate applies only to executive branch agencies and does not impact the judicial or legislative branches or the UW System.
Carol Bush, a Green Bay philanthropist of boundless energy, creativity and smiles, has...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 10:19 PM
Carol Bush, with her late husband Robert, were leaders in giving back to Green Bay nonprofits with a focus on women, health care, child care and UWGB.
Republican lawmakers vote to allow 'conversion therapy' aimed at changing a patient's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2023 at 10:06 PM
Counselors may tell patients to change their sexual orientation after vote to end a rule banning the practice for licensed therapists.
Evers issues promised TikTok ban
by Bob Hague on January 12, 2023 at 8:45 PM
As expected, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has issued a state TikTok ban. The governor on Thursday issued an executive order to prohibit the popular Chinese video sharing app on state issued devices. BREAKING: I just signed an executive order […]
A Republican elections commissioner said he was proud of lower turnout in Milwaukee....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2023 at 8:16 PM
Commissioner Bob Spindell told Republicans the party was proud of lower turnout in Milwaukee resulting from "thought out" strategy.
Over 700,000 Wisconsin families expect to be impacted by termination of additional...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 12, 2023 at 7:53 PM
The emergency additional funds were supposed to last as long as the federal public health emergency, but in December, Congress voted to end the program.
Fast-moving fire in Lawrence heavily damages Macht Village property, slows traffic on I-41
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM
The blaze, reported before 8 a.m., prompted a response from multiple departments in Brown County.
Freezing rain results in extensive Interstate closure, but no serious injuries.
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM
WEC commissioner draws scrutiny for email
by WRN Contributor on January 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM
A member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is facing scrutiny. The website Urban Milwaukee reported this week that WEC commissioner Bob Spindell, a Republican, bragged in an email sent to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District that 37,000 […]
