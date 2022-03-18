Gov. Tony Evers isn't endorsing any candidates in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate
Gov. Tony Evers isn’t endorsing his Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — or anyone else — in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
2 inches of snow possible in Green Bay and Appleton, but it will likely melt quickly
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2022 at 12:05 AM
National Weather Service meteorologists are not sure exactly how much snow will accumulate, if any, due to mild temperatures in recent days.
Wisconsin man faces felony charges in Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM
The FBI says a former Pulaski man used bear spray on Capitol police during the Jan. 6 insurrection and planned to make a return with paintball guns
Green Bay police still don't know who robbed Capital Credit Union, but they released a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM
Police said they believe the man is about 40 years old and was wearing a Brewers sweatshirt at the time of the holdup.
Milwaukee, Nashville finalists for 2024 Republican National Convention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 9:35 PM
Both cities will be making their final pitches to the Republican National Committee site selection committee next week in Washington, D.C.
Gov. Tony Evers isn't endorsing any candidates in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 9:32 PM
Gov. Tony Evers isn't endorsing his Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — or anyone else — in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
As he wraps up tenure, Tommy Thompson hopes UW System seen as 'the problem-solvers'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 9:16 PM
Thompson said he didn't get everything he wanted while leading the system, but he believes he laid a strong foundation for the next president.
Former Green Bay Packers coach Ruvell Martin lists Ledgeview house for $679,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2022 at 8:53 PM
Ruvell Martin joined the Packers through an NFL diversity fellowship program. He was successful in real estate after leaving football in 2012.
Former Indiana college president found guilty of child enticement and child pornography...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM
Thomas J. Minar, 58, pled no contest at a hearing to one count of child enticement and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette seeking reelection to a 12th term
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM
La Follette said he's motivated to run because Republicans want to shift oversight of elections to the secretary of state.
