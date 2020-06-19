Gov. Tony Evers calls for ban on police chokeholds and no-knock warrants in Juneteenth announcement
Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes unveiled drafts of nine bills, including ones that would ban police chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
'There is no gray area': Nearly 30 people join Black Lives Matter march in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 7:43 PM
The march was the second one held by the same organizers.
Green Bay celebration of Juneteenth, marking end of slavery, kicks off at Perkins park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM
Over 250 showed up as the event started with food, music and vendors, and it was scheduled to continue until 7 p.m. Friday.
Would a Biden-Baldwin ticket help deliver Wisconsin for Democrats?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2020 at 6:24 PM
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin has been widely mentioned as a possible running mate for Joe Biden, owing heavily to her own election success in the key battleground state of Wisconsin
Thousands still waiting on unemployment payments despite hires by Department of Workforce...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2020 at 5:58 PM
More than 486,000 of weekly claims are being held for adjudication, meaning that those recipients are waiting for someone to take their claims and call them back.
Little change in Packers ticket prices as fans wait to see what kind of season it will be
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 5:19 PM
The game in Tampa Bay remains the most expensive, with Bears, Vikings and Saints near the top as well.
Complicated by COVID-19, Menominee Nation Arena bankruptcy case turns to mediation
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 19, 2020 at 4:47 PM
A judge ordered mediation to resolve disputes over the arena's reorganization plan that investors criticized as "nothing short of miraculous."
Click it or Ticket is back
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM
Drive without a seat belt and you could be shelling out cash, but more importantly you could put yourself and others in danger. Wisconsin’s annual “Click It or Ticket” seat belt campaign begins Monday and runs through […]
-
$6.75 million federal grant will repair Merrimac Bridge
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will receive a $6.75 million federal grant to complete the last phase of the Merrimac Bridge rehabilitation.
