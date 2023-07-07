Gov. Tony Evers asks for safeguards on PFAS bill to ensure communities can access state relief
Evers said legislators should listen to the scientists with the Department of Natural Resources when it comes to complex chemical issues.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
With some UW-Madison building projects millions over budget, state considers suing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM
Some building project increases were tied to inflation and labor shortages. But a few had other issues that may lead to litigation.
-
Gov. Tony Evers asks for safeguards on PFAS bill to ensure communities can access state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM
Evers said legislators should listen to the scientists with the Department of Natural Resources when it comes to complex chemical issues.
-
Average tax cut under Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes fell to $36 from $573
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM
Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback noted Friday the GOP plan gave 11 filers making $75 million or more an average income tax cut of $1.8 million.
-
Federal agency questions Rhinelander's response to student harassed for being nonbinary
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM
The U.S. Department of Education raised concerns about Title IX, which protects students from sex-based discrimination.
-
Bice: Who won this legislative session? Gov. Tony Evers did with novel vetoes.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Past governors have created the Frankenstein and Vanna White vetoes. Call this one the Star Trek veto. Evers went where no governor has gone before.
-
What Ron Johnson is saying about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger ahead of Tuesday's Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Ron Johnson says he's interested in ensuring the "purity" of golf is preserved in the PGA Tour's merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.
-
From fighting PFAS to money for state parks. What to know about what's in the newly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM
A number of environmental programs received funding in the budget Gov. Tony Evers signed on Wednesday.
-
UW Regent pushes for more transparency after budget cuts, campus closure
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM
To avoid another situation like UW-Richland, where the community was caught off guard, one regent called for more transparency.
-
Picking your own cherries in Door County? Here's how the crops look this year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Thousands of people, residents and visitors, head to orchards across the Peninsula throughout July to seek out sweet and tart cherries on the trees
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.