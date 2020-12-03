Gov. Tony Evers asks federal officials to prioritize Wisconsin for COVID-19 vaccine, send an additional $466 million for spring
Evers also asked that the first shipments to Wisconsin arrive in quantities large enough to vaccinate all 450,000 health care workers in the state.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 10:22 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump's election lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 10:12 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out President Donald Trump's election lawsuit Thursday, two days after he asked the justices to revoke the certification of a contest he lost by nearly 21,000 votes.
31 New COVID19 Cases Reported Thursday (12/3) in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2020 at 9:43 PM
Trump lawsuit targets Green Bay's use of ballot drop boxes, although city followed state...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 3, 2020 at 9:37 PM
The long-shot litigation comes as Trump seeks to reclaim a state he lost to President-elect Joe Biden by nearly 21,000 votes.
Social Distance with Santa This Sunday at Elroy Legion Hall
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2020 at 9:16 PM
No One Injured in Juneau County Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2020 at 9:16 PM
Vernon County Police Dog Passes Away Due to Cancer
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2020 at 9:15 PM
Trump sues in federal court to put Wisconsin lawmakers in charge of election outcome
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM
The lawsuit argues the coronavirus pandemic did not justify widespread absentee voting.
96 Wisconsin music and entertainment venues will split $15 million in COVID-19 grants to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 7:19 PM
The grants are designed to "provide financial stabilization" to the venues, effectively shut down during the pandemic.
