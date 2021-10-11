Gov. Tony Evers apologizes for Indian boarding schools in executive order on Indigenous Peoples' Day
Gov. Tony Evers visited the Oneida Reservation Monday to sign the order apologizing for the state’s role in mistreatment Indigenous children suffered.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Necedah Man Sentenced to 15 Year Prison Sentence After Various Drugs Found on Him in April
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM
-
Adding to turmoil, key Republican turns on Gableman in election review, says he shouldn't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2021 at 6:43 PM
Rep. Janel Brandtjen said she hadn't been consulted on subpoenas and believed former Justice Michael Gableman shouldn't be giving mayors immunity.
-
Chancellor Rebecca Blank leaving University of Wisconsin-Madison to be first female...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2021 at 6:29 PM
Blank has been chancellor of UW-Madison since 2013.
-
Stemper, Linda G. Age 73 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2021 at 6:28 PM
-
Green Bay man died in collision with dump truck in Little River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM
This was the ninth highway fatality in Oconto County this year.
-
Mauston Boys CC Dominates Dells Meet Boppart Wins Again ahead of Conference Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM
-
Lake Delton Man Shot and Killed Over Weekend at Wilderness Resort Parking Lot
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM
-
A Mauston Man Led Police On A High Speed Chase
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2021 at 4:45 PM
-
Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin. Why some say it should be a national...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM
A growing national movement aims to replace Columbus Day, celebrated on the second Monday of October, with Indigenous Peoples' Day.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.