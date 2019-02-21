Gov. Tony Evers and AG Josh Kaul refuse to defend lame-duck laws passed by GOP before they took office

Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul refuse to defend laws that limit their powers — and Evers is asking a judge to block the measures.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com


News At Other State Sites:
1 2

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment