Gov. Scott Walker appoints outgoing Attorney General Brad Schimel to Waukesha court
As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday appointed outgoing Attorney General Brad Schimel to a judgeship in Waukesha County.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
