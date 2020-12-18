Gov. Evers wants Wisconsin to get its fair share of COVID-19 vaccines

Governor Tony Evers wants the state to get its fair share of shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. Governor Evers says Wisconsin has only received around 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, much less than the nearly 50,000 doses it was supposed to be getting. Evers says Wisconsin needs those vaccines because the state is […]

Source: WRN.com







