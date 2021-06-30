Gov. Evers vetoes bill that would have limited grants to help run elections
The Democratic governor noted election officials must follow strict state laws for how they run elections, regardless of how they get their funding.
The Senate passes a scaled-back use-of-force bill as activists call on Evers to form a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2021 at 9:53 PM
Community activists called on Gov. Tony Evers to form a commission that would not include law enforcement or elected officials.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to flatten at low levels
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2021 at 9:18 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases is 69 in Wisconsin, down 164 cases from a month ago.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would end extra unemployment benefits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2021 at 9:06 PM
Evers in his veto message said he has not seen evidence showing that ending the benefits would attract new workers.
Wisconsin lawmakers pass bill that labels legislators' discipline records 'confidential'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2021 at 8:09 PM
The legislation is heading to Gov. Tony Evers as a Dane County judge ruled Assembly leaders violated the law by withholding a sexual harassment complaint.
Evers signs opioid legislation but calls part of it unconstitutional
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2021 at 8:06 PM
The Democratic governor said he considered parts of the new law unconstitutional because it interferes with the powers of prosecutors.
Wisconsin Assembly violated law by withholding records on lawmaker who sexually harassed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2021 at 7:22 PM
Dane County Judge Juan Colas sided with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and journalists who sued the state Assembly in March of 2020 over the records.
Green Bay names 4 finalists for police chief, invites residents to community listening...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2021 at 6:56 PM
The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission plans six sessions for anyone to share their ideas about what they want in the next chief.
Ditzler, Ronald Eugene Age 69 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2021 at 6:29 PM
