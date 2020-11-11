Gov. Evers signs order urging people to stay home and break the chain of COVID-19

Governor Tony Evers has signed a new executive order urging people to stay home and not to socially mingle. Evers says people need to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously as we head into the winter months. “And unfortunately with the holidays just around the corner, we recommend that you plan to celebrate just with […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.