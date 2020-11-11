Gov. Evers signs order urging people to stay home and break the chain of COVID-19
Governor Tony Evers has signed a new executive order urging people to stay home and not to socially mingle. Evers says people need to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously as we head into the winter months. “And unfortunately with the holidays just around the corner, we recommend that you plan to celebrate just with […]
Source: WRN.com
Aurora Health Care pauses community testing to focus on 'bedside' care as surge in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2020 at 2:33 AM
The health care system, which is headquartered in Milwaukee, said it faces staffing issues as the coronavirus crisis shows no sign of improving.
'This crisis is urgent': Tony Evers urges Wisconsin to stay home on day of record cases,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2020 at 2:12 AM
The Democratic governor is recommending Wisconsinites stay home but is not requiring them to do so.
Elections officials push back against misinformation
by Bob Hague on November 11, 2020 at 2:05 AM
Wisconsin’s elections officials are correcting misinformation about last week’s voting and the results. The state’s chief elections officer Meagan Wolfe says misinformation has circulated on social media and political websites […]
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers break more records
by Bob Hague on November 11, 2020 at 1:55 AM
COVID-19 continues to spread virtually unabated in Wisconsin. There were no positive indicators in Tuesday’s numbers from the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported single day records, of 7,073 new cases, 66 deaths, and a 36 percent […]
Ballot clerks asked for help. Lawmakers didn't act. Disinformation followed.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2020 at 1:31 AM
The Legislature had a chance to head off the confusion and misinformation about Wisconsin's late-night ballot count. Lawmakers didn't take action.
Mask-wearing has been politicized in Wisconsin, but most people still try to do 'the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2020 at 12:50 AM
The science is clear, but political polarization in Wisconsin has muddied the waters, which at times, makes following public health guidelines harder.
Ohio man seeks families of U.S. paratroopers who signed Nazi flag. One was James Megellas
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 11, 2020 at 12:03 AM
Scrawled across the Nazi banner in various handwritings were signatures of members of the U.S. 82nd Airborne, 'H' Company.
Wisconsin reports more than 7,000 new cases, 66 deaths in record-breaking day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2020 at 11:37 PM
On Tuesday, the seven-day case average reached a new high of 5,825 — a rise of more than 1,300 in the last week.
