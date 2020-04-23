Gov. Evers Signs Emergency Order #32

 
 

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm today signed Emergency Order #32, relating to the operation of an alternative care facility (ACF) at State Fair Park in West Allis. The ACF at State Fair Park will play a critical role in helping hospitals to manage a surge in capacity while providing a safe location for low-acuity COVID-19 patients to isolate and recover, which are essential aspects of federal guidance and the Badger Bounce Back plan.

“I want to thank all of the individuals and organizations who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to not only construct a temporary medical facility, but to also bring on board dozens of healthcare professionals who will care for the patients at the ACF,” said Gov. Evers.  “The ACF will soon provide an additional tool to the SE Wisconsin region to expand the continuum of care for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Emergency Order #32 is available here.

More information regarding the ACF at State Fair Park is available here.

