Gov. Evers pushes for bill on police use of force procedures in wake of George Floyd protests

Governor Tony Evers wants to take action to help Black Wisconsinites in the wake of a weekend’s worth of protests. Evers says that while these particular protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, Wisconsin has its own cases to consider. “We hear the echo of the words of Eric Garner. We relive the […]
Source: WRN.com
After months of discussion behind closed doors, UW System announces single candidate for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2020 at 8:50 PM
UW System has a finalist for president — one who is no stranger to turmoil in higher ed.
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for June 2, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2020 at 8:17 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bice: A group getting millions in state tax money is leading Madison's protests and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2020 at 8:13 PM
The state has awarded contracts and grants worth $3.6 million to Freedom Inc., which advocates for minority and LGBTQ communities.
Wisconsin renters, no longer saved by eviction ban, can soon apply for funding to pay rent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2020 at 7:29 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' eviction ban ended May 26. The focus has shifted to rental assistance for tenants and mortgage forbearance for landlords.
Let Me Be Frank to perform drive-in tribute show before 'Grease,' 'Ferris Bueller' double...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM
Let Me Be Frank Productions will perform a tribute concert, followed "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Grease" at Chilton Twilight Drive-In Theater.
Rage continues in the state's capital where black and white residents are divided by some...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2020 at 6:51 PM
Madison's most popular business district looked like a war zone on Tuesday after the third night of violence and destruction.
Wisconsin nursing homes report 72 coronavirus deaths, 413 cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM
Wisconsin nursing homes are reporting at least 413 cases and 72 coronavirus-related deaths among nursing home residents.
Family of Jonathon Tubby blasts Green Bay police chief for 'hypocrisy' in wake of George...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2020 at 5:52 PM
The letter came as Jonathon Tubby's family emerged to show solidarity with George Floyd and his family.
