Gov. Evers pledges $1.2 million to fix the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge; Joint Finance Committee must approve the idea
Evers included repair money in his previous biennial budget, but Joint Finance Committee didn’t approve the proposal.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
5 takeaways from Miss America Grace Stanke's visit to Milwaukee Tuesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM
Miss America Grace Stanke of Wausau answered questions from the Milwaukee Press Club and Rotary Club of Milwaukee.
-
Gov. Evers pledges $1.2 million to fix the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge; Joint Finance...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2023 at 9:08 PM
Evers included repair money in his previous biennial budget, but Joint Finance Committee didn't approve the proposal.
-
It's primary election day in Wisconsin. What to know about the 2023 Supreme Court race...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2023 at 8:48 PM
Liberals Janet Protasiewicz and Everett Mitchell are competing with conservatives Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.
-
Local Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 2/20
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM
-
Royall Races Past Hillsboro in Regular Season BB Finale
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2023 at 5:06 PM
-
Enjoy an evening of music at Dueling Pianos
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM
-
Wisconsin youths: More mental illness, more intense behavior, more suicide attempts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM
Mental health providers are stretched too thin, or leaving the field entirely, at a time when children need help more than ever.
-
Emma was 17, autistic and unable to balance her inner, outer worlds. What her death by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM
Emma Wiltgen's death is part of a larger crisis in the neurodivergent community, an umbrella term to describe those whose brain processes information in a way that is not typical.
-
Why Wisconsin municipalities see 'major victory' in state Supreme Court 'dark store'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM
Communities hope a Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion issued Feb. 16 will make big box retailers think twice about challenging their property valuations.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.