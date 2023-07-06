Gov. Evers issues partial vetos on the state budget, creates new funding for schools for 400 years

Democrat Governor Tony Evers has used the line-item veto to give Wisconsin school districts their largest base revenue increase in history. “I have also used my broad veto authority to provide school districts with predictable long-term increases for the foreseeable future.” The governor cut words and hyphens from a provision on revenue increases in the […] Source: WRN.com







