Gov. Evers Grants Eighteen Pardons – Largest Group So Far
Gov. Tony Evers granted pardons this week to eighteen individuals. The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on June 23, 2020. Applicants who the Board recommended for pardon were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration.
“A pardon won’t fix the challenges facing our criminal justice system, but it can have a tremendous impact on a person’s life,” said Gov. Evers. “Each of these people earned a pardon by serving their sentence and making positive contributions to society.”
Gov. Evers granted pardons to the following people:
- James Hernon, now 59 years old, was struggling with addiction when he assisted another individual in burglarizing a home 20 years ago in exchange for the proceeds and drugs. He now works with the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, the same organization he credits with helping him recover from his drug addiction. Mr. Hernon lives in West Allis.
- Steven Johnson, now 58 years old, was 23 when he caused a tragic car accident in which his best friend was killed. He was a pallbearer in his friend’s funeral, and he has garnered the forgiveness of the victim’s mother, who supports a pardon. He has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor and has asked for this pardon before dying. Mr. Johnson lives in Marshfield.
- Taranda Westmoreland, now 45 years old, made several unauthorized charges on a credit card when she was 26. She has since obtained a master’s degree and now works to serve others in need, including minors, folks with special needs, and persons experiencing homelessness. Ms. Westmoreland lives in Milwaukee.
- Barry Plotnick, now 65 years old, was 21 years old and struggling with addiction when he and his friend broke into a drug store and stole several bottles of valium. After completing his sentence, he went on to become a successful small business owner in the produce industry and is married to his wife of 20 years with children and grandchildren. Mr. Plotnick now lives in the State of Georgia.
- Loretta Childs was 22 years old when she knowingly wrote bad checks to obtain some items for resale. She quickly took responsibility, is now 38 years old, and has maintained employment while raising her children. Ms. Childs lives in Milwaukee.
- Matthew Raasch, now 41 years old, was struggling with drug addiction when he cashed fraudulent checks to support his addiction. He now volunteers and works with Waukesha County inmates and drug and alcohol treatment courts as a mentor to those struggling with addiction. Mr. Raasch lives in Waukesha.
- Elandis Peete was 18 when he sold cocaine to an undercover police officer. Now in his forties, he opened his own trucking business, mentoring and hiring formerly incarcerated folks to help them become productive members of the community. Mr. Peete lives in Wauwatosa.
- Shelesia Parham, now 51 years old, was 23 when she forged her mother’s name on multiple withdrawal slips for her mother’s account. Her relationship with her mother is mended and she fully supports a pardon. She has become an owner of multiple newspapers in Racine and previously hosted a weekly gospel hour on local radio. Ms. Parham lives in Racine.
- Kerry Brunner, now 59 years old, was in his early twenties when he was convicted of several offenses connected to a drug addiction, including delivery of cocaine and cashing a stolen check. He is married with children and grandchildren, has been a small business owner, and is currently working in his local school district as a custodian. Mr. Brunner now lives in the State of Missouri.
- Keith Butler, now 40 years old, was 23 and homeless when he was caught selling drugs to undercover police officers. He now is a devoted father who volunteers in his community, including previously as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packer Pee Wee League Neighborhood Youth Sports Organization. Mr. Butler lives in Milwaukee.
- Markeese Walker, now 40 years old, was 22 when he was convicted of fleeing an officer. He has since become an active community member and volunteer, who received adamant support from many, including a former Milwaukee law enforcement officer. Mr. Walker lives in Milwaukee.
- Andrew Ophoven was arrested by three plain-clothed detectives for selling marijuana 20 years ago. He has since gone to school for culinary arts and hospitality management. Mr. Ophoven hopes someday he will be able to own his own restaurant. Mr. Ophoven lives in Waukesha.
- Michael Andersen, now 40 years old, sold marijuana and shoplifted 20 years ago. He now has a daughter and has obtained associate degrees in marketing and business. Mr. Andersen lives in West Allis.
- Yusef Moore, now 49 years old, was convicted of several offenses relating to his addiction to drugs in his early thirties. He has taken remarkable steps including obtaining a master’s degree from Loyola University of Chicago, helping others struggling with addiction by becoming a substance abuse residential counselor, and working with persons experiencing homelessness. He received support from the Court in his application for pardon, works the 12-steps, and is an active member of his faith community. Mr. Moore lives in Greenfield.
- Terry Howell-Dixon is 65 years old and nearly 30 years ago failed to report an increase in income which resulted in an over-grant of public assistance and food stamps. She has maintained steady employment, is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and is heavily involved with her faith community. Ms. Howell-Dixon lives in Milwaukee.
- LaFondra Thomas was 19 when she committed a series of check forgeries. She since obtained her HSED and worked for the same company, AT&T, for 21 years. Ms. Thomas now lives in the State of Texas.
- Sonny Valeriano, now 34 years old, was 20 years old and struggling with a death in the family when he decided to sell marijuana for some quick cash. He began his pursuit of higher education while still in confinement and has since pursued multiple degrees to become a massage therapist. Mr. Valeriano lives in Milwaukee.
- Richard Baker, now 39 years old, made a series of mistakes as a young man that resulted in several convictions including bail jumping, obstructing an officer, and escape. He credits his turn to religion as the reason for his reform. He has since obtained his HSED and works as a hunting and fishing guide in Minnesota, where he resides.
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.
Under Executive Order #30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Democratic lawmakers propose overhaul of unemployment laws but face GOP opposition
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM
Republican lawmakers said the ideas don't fix the backlog and could lead to fraud.
-
Where will Bergstrom Automotive's Green Bay area Subaru dealership go? | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM
Bergstrom Automotive plans to demolish the remnants of the Mack Truck property on Pilgrim Way and build a new Subaru dealership that should open in 2021.
-
Green Bay wants to avoid a repeat of the spring election. Here are the city's plans for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 6:29 PM
Here's what voters can expect for next month's primary — and what gaps remain as the city gears up for a historical election in November.
-
'Grown men cried': De Pere's Pink Flamingos rally to raise a record $100,000-plus without...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM
"To say we're blown away would be an understatement," Trevor Ramseir said of the Pink Flamingos' goal to raise $37,000 without its annual slow-pitch softball tournament.
-
Parties? Canceled. Protests and Joe Biden? Still on. What we know (and don't) about the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2020 at 5:03 PM
The scale, shape and content of DNC in Milwaukee remain in flux as organizers prepare for the Aug. 17-20 event during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
DWD Overpaid and Underpaid Benefits in April
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM
An unknown number of unemployed people in Wisconsin received too much, or not enough, in benefits from the state Department of Workforce Development in late April as it worked to process additional money in federal aid to help those suddenly out of […]
-
Vernon County Community Testing has no positive cases for the County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2020 at 4:35 PM
No positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Vernon Co. residents from the July 7 community testing event held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The Vernon County Health Department, Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard tested 418 […]
-
Kohl’s joins list of stores requiring customers to wear masks
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2020 at 3:23 PM
Masks will soon be required at Kohl’s stores nationwide. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced the move Wednesday afternoon. Starting Monday, all customers will be required to wear a face covering while shopping. In its statement, the […]
-
New ATV/UTV Safety Laws Now in Effect
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2020 at 3:18 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to stay safe and to be courteous to others by following the new All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) laws passed by the Wisconsin State Legislature.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.