Gov. Evers discusses school opening and CARES act funding in Thursday press conference

Following complaints from Republicans about how he was spending federal coronavirus aid money, on Thursday Governor Tony Evers unveiled a new platform for people to see exactly where that money is going. “This website will allow Wisconsinites to see for themselves how our investments totaling 1.73 billion dollars so far, are helping your neighbors and […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.