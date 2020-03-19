Gov. Evers confirms first two deaths from COVID-19 infection

State health officials and the Governor’s office are confirming the first deaths of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Governor Tony Evers and staff from the Department of Health Services confirmed Thursday night that two people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus. One of the victims was a man in his 50’s from Fond Du Lac County. The […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.