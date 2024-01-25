Gov. Evers appoints longtime state Sen. Lena Taylor to be Milwaukee judge

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed longtime Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor to be a Milwaukee County judge. Taylor was first elected to the Assembly in 2003 and has been in the Senate since 2005. She resigned on Friday and…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.