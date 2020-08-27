Gov. Evers Accepts Federal Assistance.

Gov. Tony Evers announced he accepted an offer from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to send federal assistance to Kenosha to help with protests.

This announcement comes a day after Gov. Evers turned down an offer from Meadows to send federal assistance to Kenosha.

The change of heart from the governor comes after two people were shot to death and another was wounded during the third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake.

Antioch, Illinois police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old local resident on a first-degree intentional homicide charge issued by Kenosha County officials. Lake County, Illinois circuit court records show Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is scheduled to appear for an extradition hearing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, President Trump tweeted his team spoke to Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance to help with the ongoing protests after Jacob Blake’s shooting.

Gov. Tony Evers also authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County this evening.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.