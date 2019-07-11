Gordon wants contract extension
Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon wants a contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers and wants it now. The former Badger has reportedly told the Chargers to get an extension done now or he won’t be around for the start of training camp in less than two weeks. Gordon’s camp said unless he […]
Source: WRN.com
