Gordon R. Olson Middle School Receives Top State Honors for Middle Schools
Schools across Wisconsin competed for a title more prestigious than any other celebrated: “The Spirit of Excellence Award” – an award honoring schools for achieving excellence in leadership, sportsmanship, and service to their school and communities. They are true champions in their region and in our state.
Schools across the state submitted a detailed portfolio highlighting their achievements in various venues, including leadership, service, lowering the achievement gap.
The Wisconsin Association of School Councils, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, The Milwaukee Bucks, and the WIAA congratulate the following schools for being recipients of the 2018/19 “Spirit of Excellence” Regional and State Awards. THEY ARE BEACONS OF EXCELLENCE FOR THE ENTIRE STATE OF WISCONSIN!!
Gordon R. Olson Middle School of Mauston was the runner up recipient for the state in the Middle School division. Monroe Middle School finished first.
Recognition for these awards includes banners for all regional recipients and a trophy for the state winners, an awards presentation at half-time of the April 7th Milwaukee Bucks Game, an awards presentation at the WASC State SHS and JAM Conference in Madison, Wisconsin, on April 28, 2019, and May 5, 2019, recognition through a promotional spot during the WIAA State Boys/Girls Basketball tournament, and continued recognition on Fox Sports Network throughout the year.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Former Wausau pastor pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to what he thought was a boy6 hours ago
- More snow expected Tuesday as slick roads, frigid temperatures continue7 hours ago
- Tony Evers seeks to end gerrymandering with state budget provision to create nonpartisan c...7 hours ago
- Craig Thompson – Is Thompson correct that Wisconsin has the biggest highway headache...11 hours ago
- Terror on I-41: 911 calls released from massive pileup (AUDIO)12 hours ago
- Gordon R. Olson Middle School Receives Top State Honors for Middle Schools13 hours ago
- Western Wisconsin Authorities Take Man Accused In Stabbing Attack Into Custody13 hours ago
- Tomah Memorial Hospital to Hold Parkinson’s Support Group March 5th13 hours ago
- Evers pulls National Guard from border13 hours ago
- I-41 pileup victim identified13 hours ago
- Many Reports of Farm Buildings Damaged From Snow Storm21 hours ago
- Man Hospitalized During Barn Fire Call in Reeseville21 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.