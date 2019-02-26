Gordon R. Olson Middle School Receives Top State Honors for Middle Schools

Schools across Wisconsin competed for a title more prestigious than any other celebrated: “The Spirit of Excellence Award” – an award honoring schools for achieving excellence in leadership, sportsmanship, and service to their school and communities. They are true champions in their region and in our state.

Schools across the state submitted a detailed portfolio highlighting their achievements in various venues, including leadership, service, lowering the achievement gap.

The Wisconsin Association of School Councils, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, The Milwaukee Bucks, and the WIAA congratulate the following schools for being recipients of the 2018/19 “Spirit of Excellence” Regional and State Awards. THEY ARE BEACONS OF EXCELLENCE FOR THE ENTIRE STATE OF WISCONSIN!!

Gordon R. Olson Middle School of Mauston was the runner up recipient for the state in the Middle School division. Monroe Middle School finished first.

Recognition for these awards includes banners for all regional recipients and a trophy for the state winners, an awards presentation at half-time of the April 7th Milwaukee Bucks Game, an awards presentation at the WASC State SHS and JAM Conference in Madison, Wisconsin, on April 28, 2019, and May 5, 2019, recognition through a promotional spot during the WIAA State Boys/Girls Basketball tournament, and continued recognition on Fox Sports Network throughout the year.

Source: WRJC.com





