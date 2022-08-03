Gordon Jr., Bert “John” Age 82 of Mauston & Formerly of La Farge

Bert “John” Gordon Jr., 82, of Mauston and formerly of La Farge died Sunday, July 31, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 517 Grayside Avenue, Mauston, WI 53948. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until time of service.

Vosseteig Funeral Home and Crematory in La Farge is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com







