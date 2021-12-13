Gordon Hintz to step down as leader of Assembly Democrats
Hintz, of Oshkosh, will step down as Assembly Minority Leader on Jan. 10, he announced Monday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Grocery chain Hy-Vee hopes to fill former Shopko space at Bay Park Square. Here's what we...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2021 at 10:55 PM
Hy-Vee would fill Bay Park's last anchor vacancy with a grocery store that features a restaurant, bar, shoes, clothing and other products.
-
More than 1,700 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM
According to Advocate Aurora Health, 74% of its hospitalized COVID patients have never received a vaccine shot.
-
U.S. Supreme Court denies appeal over access to Gov. Tony Evers' press events
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM
The move keeps in place Gov. Tony Evers' policy to exclude members of a conservative think tank from some press briefings.
-
Gordon Hintz to step down as leader of Assembly Democrats
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM
Hintz, of Oshkosh, will step down as Assembly Minority Leader on Jan. 10, he announced Monday.
-
'They thought it was funny': 2 Preble High students face possible charges after making...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2021 at 9:14 PM
There was no real threat or attempt of a shooting in the school, Green Bay police said.
-
Welch, William “Bill” Age 70 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM
-
Considering it's all 'must win' now, Green Bay Packers' ticket prices are reasonable for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM
Ravens and Vikings games are moderately high, but Browns and Lions are a bargain.
-
Meet Oneida 'Bingo Queens' Sandra Brehmer and Alma Webster, who started tribal gaming in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM
2021 marks the 45th anniversary of a bingo operation on the Oneida Reservation started by two moms that eventually led to tribal gaming in Wisconsin.
-
Fact check: Ron Johnson says unvaccinated people are being put into "internment camps."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says unvaccinated people around the world are being put into "internment camps"
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.