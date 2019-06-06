GOP transportation plan would more than double title fees and limit security for lieutenant governor
GOP lawmakers also backed raising registration fees by $10 a year to funnel $484 million more toward transportation.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- GOP transportation plan would more than double title fees and limit security for lieutenan...8 hours ago
- 14 Former Mallards Selected in 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft9 hours ago
- Brewers Avoid Sweep with 5-1 Win9 hours ago
- 'This is live … He is going to blow my brains out.' How the I-94 standoff ...9 hours ago
- Empire couple lose battle with power company to save dozens of trees on easement12 hours ago
- Hillsboro Tigers Baseball Season Comes to an End in Sectional Semi-Final16 hours ago
- Mauston Montessori Charter School Expansion Grant Approved19 hours ago
- Deceased Identified in Juneau County19 hours ago
- May Class III Milk Price Reaches 18-Month High at $16.381 day ago
- State Senate Approves Bill to Expand Rural Capital Access1 day ago
- APPs Holding Ag Training for Non-Farm Leaders1 day ago
- State Republicans pass abortion bills destined for Evers veto pen2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.