GOP state legislatures seek greater control over state and local election offices

Lawmakers in several Republican-led states have been looking to exert more authority over state and local election offices. They’re trying to claim new powers that Democrats say could be used to target left-leaning counties in future elections. The moves range…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.