GOP Senators propose roads funding package
A group of Republican state Senators propose a roads funding plan. The $133 million proposal comes as the Joint Finance Committee is set to consider transportation funding on Thursday. It includes giving each county $1 million, and towns $1,000 per mile for their roads. “They’ve been falling behind for a long time, and I believe […]
Source: WRN.com
