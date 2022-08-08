GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities.
HS Football Preview – Adams-Friendship Green Devils
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM
Five takeaways from Friday's Trump-Michels rally in Waukesha
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM
The visit came just days before a competitive GOP primary for Wisconsin governor.
Republicans running for governor are short of specifics when it comes to overhauling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2022 at 1:07 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels say they will eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission but neither are providing a full plan to replace it.
Oneida Nation collaborates with UW-Green Bay to bring Reservation Dogs actors' hip hop...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM
In their first major collaboration with the Oneida Nation organizers with the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts are bringing Indigenous hip-hop stars to Green Bay for upcoming shows.
Abdi Fatah Ahmed learns his sentence today for a horrific crash that killed 3 people on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The crash killed a couple and a woman's mother. Police said a car was moving at 104 mph a second before the impact.
Green Bay, Fox Cities gas prices are some of the lowest in the state. How a broken...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Port of Green Bay became a hub for gasoline distribution in 2016. Since then, area gas prices have consistently been below the state average.
Bice: Republican attorney general candidates disagree over whether America has a 'history...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow has criticized his GOP opponent, Eric Toney, for writing that America has a 'history of racism.'
Man killed when his pickup truck rams into the back of a farm implement in Kewaunee County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM
A 37-year-old Algoma man driving a pickup truck was struck by the back of a haybine in Kewaunee County Saturday.
Robin Vos gave Michael Gableman $11,000 a month to review the 2020 election. Now Gableman...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2022 at 9:54 PM
Gableman, who gave an invocation at former President Donald Trump's Waukesha rally Friday, is endorsing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' primary opponent
