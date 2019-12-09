GOP says state is undercharging employees for rent on state properties

Legislative Republicans say the state is undercharging its own employees on rental fees in state-owned housing. Employees for the DNR or the UW-System live on site in those properties at parks and research stations. Representative Samantha Kerkman says a number of properties haven’t had their prices adjusted since 1995. “They’ve been complying with some of […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.