GOP says state is undercharging employees for rent on state properties
Legislative Republicans say the state is undercharging its own employees on rental fees in state-owned housing. Employees for the DNR or the UW-System live on site in those properties at parks and research stations. Representative Samantha Kerkman says a number of properties haven’t had their prices adjusted since 1995. “They’ve been complying with some of […]
Source: WRN.com
