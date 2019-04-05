GOP:  Raising Minimum Wage, Repealing Right-To-Work Will Make Worker Shortage Worse

Republican members of the Joint Finance Committee say increasing the state’s minimum wage and repealing the right-to-work law would make Wisconsin’s worker shortage worse than it is now. The committee was examining Governor Tony Evers’ workforce development proposals Thursday. Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman was told Wisconsin doesn’t do enough to attract workers. Frostman countered that the higher minimum wage and spending more on roads and schools would make the state more attractive to workers.

