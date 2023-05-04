GOP prosecutor urges judge to toss Wisconsin abortion suit
Attorneys for a Republican prosecutor are urging a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin state’s 174-year-old abortion ban. The ban was voided for almost 50 years after the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide. When the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Will Donald Trump skip the August Republican debate in Milwaukee? Scott Walker says that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 9:12 PM
Republicans are moving forward with planning for the Milwaukee debate, with the August date and criteria for candidates still to be announced.
Sturgeon Bay School District names new board member
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2023 at 9:07 PM
The open seat came up because a board member moved out of the district before his name could be removed from the ballot of the April election.
Lawmakers introduce election bills intended 'tone down the rhetoric'. Here's what to know...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM
A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a slate of bills aimed at changing election rules in response to high-profile controversies.
Arguments begin in nationally watched lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's 1849...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 7:54 PM
The lawsuit challenging the 19th Century law that overturned Roe v. Wade is expected to ultimately be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Here's where testing has located 'forever chemicals' in fish caught in Wisconsin waters
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM
Here are Wisconsin water bodies that have fish advisories for high levels of PFAS.
Republicans vote down attempt to prevent more investigations like Gableman voter fraud...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM
Republicans on the state's joint finance committee ended a bid to apply more oversight to investigations by the Legislature.
As outrage grows over Wausau teacher who used racial slurs, Asian community demands action
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM
The Wausau East situation has infuriated Asian Americans in Wausau, and raised concerns among those who hoped the city had moved beyond its struggles with inclusion.
Racist social media video featuring UW-Madison student sparks outrage, calls for expulsion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM
More than 39,000 people have signed a petition calling for expulsion, an action UW-Madison said it cannot do.
Crandall, Bonnadean A. Age 101 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM
