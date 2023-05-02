GOP proposal to increase state aid to local government comes with lots of strings, especially for Milwaukee
“Anything that’s proposed for the city of Milwaukee will be like holding a loaded gun to our head,” Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Republican bill to aid local governments comes with strings attached. Here's what you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 10:09 PM
The legislation on local government funding contains many policies that would apply to communities across the state.
-
Wausau Asian family hurt, angry as district stands behind teacher who repeatedly used...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2023 at 9:13 PM
A public letter signed by five Asian community leaders in Wausau said the district is sending a message that derogatory language is not just tolerated, but normalized.
-
Carlsville gets spotlight in this week's 'Discover Wisconsin' episode
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2023 at 7:50 PM
The "Discover Wisconsin" host and her sisters will visit four neighboring businesses during the TV show.
-
Jurkowski, Beverly J. Age 95 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM
-
Communities hit with 'forever chemicals' contamination need to act. This new tool kit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 7:09 PM
The Department of Natural Resources announced a new aid in helping communities respond more quickly to PFAS contamination in their water.
-
Winker, Zachary John Age 28 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 7:06 PM
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules for Aurora hospital that refused to administer ivermectin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM
The decision favoring Aurora Health Care has implications for how far the Supreme Court can intervene in decisions of healthcare providers.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/1
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM
-
Brookwood Handles Necedah in SBC Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.