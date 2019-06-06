GOP passes massive transportation bill, pulls Evers gas tax proposal in favor of fee hikes

Higher title transfer fees and an increase in annual vehicle registrations is what’s fueling the Republican plan for Wisconsin’s roads. GOP leadership on the state’s joint finance committee approved the plan late Thursday night. Republican representative Mark Born says they’re spending more money directly on roads than the Governor’s plan. “Probably late enough that my […]

