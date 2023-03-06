GOP panel ready to block new student vaccination mandates
Wisconsin Republicans are poised to block a new policy from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requiring students to get vaccinated against meningitis and tightening student chickenpox vaccination mandates. Evers’ administration announced a new policy in February that requires students entering 7th…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
BBB of Wisconsin sees rise in employment scams in 2022
by Raymond Neupert on March 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM
The Better Business Bureau says it’s continuing to see a lot of people falling for employment scams. BBB Wisconsin spokesperson Lisa Schiller says most employment scams they see are a variant of the bad check scam. “Scammers […]
Wisconsin's Native vote could factor in state Supreme Court race. Here's how voting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 6, 2023 at 9:56 PM
About 71,000 Native voters are in the state, Indigenous estimates show, and their turnout could play a role in deciding the state Supreme Court race.
In Wisconsin's nationally watched Supreme Court race, candidate Janet Protasiewicz agrees...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 6, 2023 at 9:37 PM
Protasiewicz so far has agreed to one televised debate with opponent Dan Kelly in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.
Royall & Hillsboro Boys Both win Regional Championships
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM
Local WIAA Regional Championship Games from Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM
Friday night in Regional Semi-Final Games Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM
Boys Basketball Regional Final C-FC at Royall Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM
Christianson, Emily M. Age 86 of Rural Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM
Bonney, Richard “Dick” LeRoy Age 89 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM
