GOP legislators introduce bill to suspend northern Wisconsin doe hunt in attempt to regrow herd
A group of Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would prohibit hunters in northern Wisconsin from killing antlerless deer in an attempt to preserve does and regrow the region’s herd. Hunters killed 14.7% fewer bucks in the state’s Northern…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Vos signals no compromise with Senate on medical marijuana bill
by Bob Hague on January 17, 2024 at 8:27 PM
Speaker Robin Vos has a message for Senate Republicans regarding a medical marijuana bill from Assembly Republicans – and it appears to be take it or leave it. “Most good ideas start with the Assembly,” Vos said at the Capitol on […]
Senate votes to fire Evers’ appointee to Public Service Commission
by Bob Hague on January 17, 2024 at 6:16 PM
Republican lawmakers have fired a member of the state Public Service Commission who was appointed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. State Senate Republicans on Tuesday fired commissioner Tyler Huebner who Democrat Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) […]
