GOP-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire nonpartisan official targeted by 2020 election skeptics

The Wisconsin Senate has voted to fire the state’s top elections official as misinformation about the 2020 election influences elections administration in the battleground state. Democrats say the vote on Thursday to oust nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.