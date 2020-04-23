GOP leaders seeking to overturn Tony Evers' coronavirus orders aren't saying what alternatives they want
GOP leaders are asking Gov. Evers to work with them to craft a new plan — a cooperative dynamic the two sides have rarely been able to achieve before.
Green Bay's JBS Meat Plant Linked to 147 COVID-19 Cases
on April 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM
A large number of positive Coronavirus cases linked to a Wisconsin meat processing facility has caused the state to have its largest one-day total of new cases yet.
State Egg Production Continues to Rise
on April 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM
Wisconsin egg production during March was 188 million eggs, up 11 percent from both last year and the previous month.
Rosy-Lane Holsteins Wins U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award
on April 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM
Another Wisconsin dairy operation has won a national award for outstanding sustainability in the industry.
Sipple Earns Olson Family Scholarship from WCMA, CDR
on April 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and Center for Dairy Research have announced that University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student Lauren Sipple has been awarded the 2020 Norman F.
Dr. Stephenson: DMC Re-Enrollment is Not Necessarily Dead
on April 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM
Although U.
