GOP leaders say they aren't sexist; Evers' aide says they won't work with women on governor's team
The leader of the state Senate accused Gov. Tony Evers of having “no point person” for the Legislature. The governor's spokeswoman said Republicans were “clearly uncomfortable or simply unwilling” to work with women on Evers' team.
