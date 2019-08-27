GOP leaders cry foul after Attorney General Kaul requests confidentiality agreements ahead of settlement briefing

The leaders of the legislative Joint Finance Committee are crying foul over a request for confidentiality agreements from Attorney General Josh Kaul. AG Kaul requested a closed session meeting with the JFC on Tuesday over a private legal matter, which turned out to be a possible settlement the state is involved in. But Kaul wouldn’t […]
Source: WRN.com


