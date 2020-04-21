GOP leaders ask Wisconsin Supreme Court for injunction against ‘Safer at Home’ extension

Republican legislative leaders are taking legal action against Governor Tony Evers’ shelter in place order. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court for an injunction to prevent administration of Governor Tony Evers from extending the statewide “Safer at Home” order. In their filing with the court, […]

