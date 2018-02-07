GOP leader says tolling needed to get federal roads money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Allowing open-road tolling on Wisconsin’s interstates is the only viable way to raise state money to match whatever federal funding could be coming for transportation, Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told county officials Wednesday.

