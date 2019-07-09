GOP lawmakers spark new clash over Tony Evers with constitutional amendment to limit veto power
The proposed constitutional amendment comes less than a week after Evers issued 78 partial vetoes to the Republican-authored 2019-21 budget.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Weston teen at center of bail controversy accused of beating up 15-year-old boy11 hours ago
- DNR Wants Hunters To Have Deer They Harvest Tested For CWD11 hours ago
- Sauk County Traffic Stop Turns Up Drugs, Results In 2 Arrests11 hours ago
- La Crosse County Medical Examiner: 8 Drug-Related Overdoses In 5 Days11 hours ago
- 5 digital benefits of a Daily Tribune subscription12 hours ago
- Red Cross faces low blood and platelet supply levels after a challenging Fourth of July we...13 hours ago
- Grabarski Named Wisconsin’s Outstanding Ag Educator16 hours ago
- Retallick Part of Beef Leaders Institute Class of 201916 hours ago
- WMSPA Seeking Candidates for Internship Position16 hours ago
- Sheboygan police search for vandal who burned Hmong Veterans Memorial1 day ago
- Trump and Democrats to visit Wisconsin this week1 day ago
- Badger hockey team opens summer practice1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.