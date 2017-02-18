DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — About two months into the session, Republicans have moved quickly to capitalize on their control of both legislative chambers, but plenty of work remains as they push through a conservative agenda.

Source: LaCrosse Tribune

GOP lawmakers in Iowa advance conservative wish list

{$excerpt:n}

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.