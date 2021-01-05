GOP lawmakers call for Governor to reopen Capitol Building in Madison

Legislative Republicans want the governor to open up the State Capitol again. Both the Assembly and the State Senate passed resolutions on Monday that call for the reopening of the Capitol Building. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority leader Devin LeMahieu say that the building should be open so that people can visit their […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.