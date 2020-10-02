GOP lawmakers ask state Supreme Court for help to prevent the counting of some absentee ballots
Republican lawmakers rushed to the state Supreme Court on Friday to try to get a quick decision that would help reverse a federal ruling allowing more absentee ballots to be counted in Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 5:41 PM
Wisconsin rallies on hold as president tests positive for COVID-19
by Bob Hague on October 2, 2020 at 5:08 PM
His coronavirus diagnosis means President Donald Trump will not campaign Saturday in Wisconsin, as the state experiences an unprecedented surge in new positive cases and hospitalizations. The president downplayed COVID-19 last week before a large […]
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM
Trump's Green Bay campaign rally canceled after COVID-19 diagnosis
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 4:19 PM
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 4:11 PM
Coronavirus in Brown County: 'Crisis ... could come soon,' emergency room doctor says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 2, 2020 at 3:03 PM
Brown County COVID-19 numbers: 91 people hospitalized, twice what it was 14 days ago. Seven people dead in two weeks. Tests positive in 36% of cases.
Wisconsin officials respond to Trump's coronavirus diagnosis
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 2:38 PM
Wisconsin officials respond to the news of President Trump testing positive for the coronavirus.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/1
by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2020 at 2:26 PM
Mauston Volleyball Spikes Adams-Friendship in 3 Set Sweep
by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2020 at 1:56 PM
