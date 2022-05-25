GOP governor candidate Tim Michels reverses course and now says he wants to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission

Tim Michels now says he wants to dissolve the Wisconsin Elections Commission but he doesn’t make clear who he wants to run elections.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment